Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Axton, VA

Richmond woman pleads guilty in crash that killed Axton woman

By Bill Wyatt Martinsville Bulletin
GoDanRiver.com
 6 days ago

A Richmond woman pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to the involuntary manslaughter of an Axton woman. Jennifer T. Jefferson, 39, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving on Dec. 17 when she “unlawfully and feloniously, but not intentionally, caused the death of Billie B. Nuckles, 68, by conduct so reckless, gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a callous disregard for human life,” the indictment stated.

godanriver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, VA
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Henry County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
City
Axton, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Wyatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#Virginia State Police#Pontiac#The Martinsville Bulletin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy