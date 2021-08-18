Scioto Biosciences, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase Ib Study in Patients Diagnosed with Autistic Disorder
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Scioto Biosciences, Inc. announced the beginning of their Phase Ib clinical trial for their lead investigational product SB-121 for the treatment of Autistic Disorder (AD). The first patient was randomized and started dosing in mid-August. Scioto is an innovation-driven biotechnology company focused on developing a novel microbiome platform called Activated Bacterial Therapeutics (ABT). SB-121 is the first ever ABT to be tested in the clinic.www.biospace.com
