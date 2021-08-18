Scioto Biosciences, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase Ib Study in Patients Diagnosed with Autistic Disorder

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. The safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of the biosimilar BI 695501 was compared with the adalimumab reference product in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease in a multicentre, randomized, double-blind phase III trial (VOLTAIRE-CD). One hundred and forty-seven patients were enrolled and randomly assigned to receive either BI 695501 (n = 72) or adalimumab reference product (n = 75) 160 mg on day 1, 80 mg on day 15 and then 40 mg every 2 weeks via subcutaneous injection; those receiving the reference product switched to BI 695501 at week 24. Efficacy was similar between the two groups — at week 4, 90% in the BI 695501 group and 94% in the adalimumab reference product group had a clinical response — as was safety. Patients who switched from adalimumab reference product to BI 695501 had no reduction in efficacy or increase in adverse events and the treatment benefits were maintained after switching.