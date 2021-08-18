Cancel
Benton Harbor, MI

Roderick L. Frantz

Herald-Palladium
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoderick “Rod” L. Frantz, 87, of Benton Harbor passed away Aug. 16, 2021, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church St., St. Joseph, with Father John Fleckenstein officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Mich. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.

www.heraldpalladium.com

