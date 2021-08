Kierra Levitt was left alone in the man's flat when he went out at around 10.15pm on December 19 last year and had ordered them a pizza for when he got back. But Newcastle Crown Court heard, while he was away, the 30-year-old sparked a fire in his hallway then sent him messages warning "be the last time you tryand mug me off", "watch your house go up in flames" and "you won't have no home left" and got a taxi home.