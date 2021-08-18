Element5 Closes Series A Funding Round

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postman, the world’s leading API platform, today announced that it has secured $225 million in a Series D round, placing its valuation at $5.6 billion. The round was led by existing investor, New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, and joined by new investors Coatue, Battery Ventures, and BOND, along with existing investors CRV and Nexus Venture Partners. In addition, DoorDash Product Leader Gokul Rajaram and Freshworks Founder Girish Mathrubootham have also joined as individual investors. The company has now raised more than $430 million across four rounds.