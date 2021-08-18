Element5 Closes Series A Funding Round
SAN JOSE, Calif. (August 18, 2021)—Element5, an automation as a service solution leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) for post-acute care, announced the closing of its Series A round of funding led by global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. The fundraising round also saw participation from industry leaders, Maxwell Investment Partners, LLC. Element5 will use the financing to accelerate growth of their world-class product for post-acute care, while strengthening its market foothold through customer expansion and scaling of global operations.www.homecaremag.com
