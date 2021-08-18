Cancel
Denver, CO

Denver issues order requiring masks in schools, child care settings

By Seth Klamann seth.klamann@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks are now required in Denver schools and child care facilities, according to a new public health order released Tuesday, which covers everyone 2 years of age and older. The order won't change anything for Denver Public Schools, which announced earlier this month that it would require masks in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. But it does impose the mandate on child care settings and private and charter schools. For schools, it's effective for all "students, teachers, staff and visitors" from preschool up through 12th grade.

