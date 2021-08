With more vaccine mandates on the way, a coalition of 19 Colorado health care organizations said Thursday that all health care employees should be vaccinated; that those two years and older should wear masks indoors, especially children returning to school; and to support the health care organizations that mandate vaccinations for their employees. Children's Hospital on Thursday announced it would mandate vaccines for its employees, medical staff, trainees, volunteers, vendors, medical students and contract staff by October 1st. Children's joins UC Health and Denver Health, which also has mandated vaccines for its employees.