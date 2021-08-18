Cancel
AGFC preparing dove fields on WMAs

By Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drawing for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s private land dove field program has been conducted. Applicants can visit agfc.com/license and click the “Special Hunt Application Status” tab to see their results. While many applicants were successful in drawing spots on the five private dove fields AGFC managed through this year’s random draw, many more are left looking for other options on opening day of dove season.

