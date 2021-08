It's official: Italian giant Juventus has locked up its main target of the summer transfer window, Italian national team midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The final transfer fee to Serie A side Sassuolo could be worth up to $44 million with incentives, but Juventus won't have to pay a cent for two years. That's because it used a creative transfer arrangement to pull off the deal in light of the financial challenges the club has endured with the revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.