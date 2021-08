If you’re heading back to school, you’ll need a great backpack to carry around all of your tech gear. The most important piece of gear of course, is your laptop. When it comes to finding a great laptop backpack, there are a number of things to consider. How much gear do you need to carry around? Do you want a bag that can store more than just productivity items? It’s also important to keep in mind that bags come in several different materials. Many bags can serve multiple purposes, such as a school bag and gym bag. In this article we’ll look at the best laptop backpacks for a variety of use cases.