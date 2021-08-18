Downtown Evansville To Get Golf Simulator & Duckpin Bowling Venue

A female jogger constantly pooping in yards lead to hilarious signs in Fishers, Indiana. Residents of the Windermere neighborhood in Fishers, Indiana have been finding human wasted accompanied by used toilet paper in their yards every day lately. There's no word on when this poop streak began, but the police are hoping to wipe this problem away soon. One thing that stinks almost as bad as a stranger building a log cabin of waste in your yard would be fingering the wrong person for the crime. Apparently, a woman's reputation was almost wrongly flushed down the toilet. The Fishers Police Department says that they have now identified the poop pirate in a facebook post last Thursday,