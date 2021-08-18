Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buena Vista, CO

BVHS sports begin this week

By Dave Schiefelbein, Times editor
Chaffee County Times
 5 days ago

Buena Vista High School sports teams are preparing for the fall season, which began this week. Per tradition, the Demon golf team got the season swinging with a 2-day tournament this week and the Football Demons head to defending state champion Manitou Springs for a Thursday evening scrimmage. The Volley...

www.chaffeecountytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salida, CO
Education
Salida, CO
Sports
City
Buena Vista, CO
Buena Vista, CO
Sports
City
Salida, CO
City
Snowmass, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Manitou Springs, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Volunteers#Mountain Biking#Bvhs#Buena Vista High School#Cross#Chsaa#Bv Racing#Bvr#Cpompetes#Salida High School#Eagle County High School#Summit County High School#Hmi#Cmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy