The Wednesday, August 4, episode of The Real Housewives of the Beverly Hills was full of drama, but according to Lisa Rinna, there was plenty more left on the cutting floor. “Dang it … I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika [Jayne] last night on the show in La Quinta,” the reality star, 58, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 5. “Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad.”