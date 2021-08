Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The nationwide protests of last summer, largely prompted by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, led to an autumn of self-reflection, both at an institutional and personal level. City councils reexamined police budgets, workplaces changed their hiring protocols, and citizens evaluated their own interactions. But at the same time, a significant number of local governments quietly passed legislation to make it more difficult for future protests to occur and to heighten the legal repercussions for individual protesters.