Vikings WR Jefferson returns to Camp, Griffen gets a Workout
(Eagan, MN) -- The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned to practice this week after missing practice time since injuring his shoulder while crashing to the ground on August 6th. He says being back has been great and his shoulder is recovering fine. Jefferson says he has not missed much practice time during his career so it was hard sitting out. Meanwhile, the Vikings waived cornerback Amari Henderson yesterday.www.willmarradio.com
