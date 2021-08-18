Cancel
Agriculture

Report: EPA to Ban Use of Pesticide Chlorpyrifos

By Dan Nosowitz
Cover picture for the articleThe pesticide chlorpyrifos will, according to a report from the New York Times, be banned in the United States, at least to an extent. Chlorpyrifos, a highly effective insecticide, is widely used in American agriculture, especially for cotton, fruit and nut trees, as well as row crops like corn and (to a lesser extent) soy. It has also been banned in many countries for toxicity concerns, and the past three American presidents have wrestled with the question of what to do with it.

