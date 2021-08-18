Denham Springs Walmart closed by COVID until Friday, will get a deep clean
Walmart is temporarily closing its Denham Springs location to give the building a deep-clean as COVID-19 runs rampant in Livingston Parish and the Baton Rouge area. The Walmart store at 904 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will stay closed to customers until 6 a.m. on Friday, according to a company spokesperson. In the meantime, a third-party cleaning crew will enter the store to "thoroughly clean and sanitize the building," the spokesperson said.www.theadvocate.com
