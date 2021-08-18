Cancel
Retail

Americans spent less in July as COVID-19 cases surged

Antelope Valley Press
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut back on their spending last month as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores. Retail sales fell a seasonal adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, the US Commerce Department said Tuesday. It was a much larger drop than the 0.3% decline Wall Street analysts had expected.

Public Healthwhtc.com

U.S. administers 363.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 363,915,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 428,529,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. Those figures are up from the 363,267,789 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
Kidscrossroadstoday.com

U.S. Covid-19 cases among children are surging

(CNN) — Last week, the number of Covid-19 cases in children in the US reached levels not seen since the winter surge. And with the return to school, the Delta variant on the rise and this winter approaching, health officials are concerned it could get worse. After a decline in...
RetailRolla Daily News

Baker Column: Restrictions Impacting Companies

The last few days the stock market has been looking like me on roller skates, a little shaky. Let’s look at why that is. Investors seem to be concerned about higher Covid numbers and the potential for more restrictions that could affect the companies they are investing in. There is a potential that as more cities and organizations require masks or proof of vaccination that customers may think “it’s not worth the hassle” and slow down their activities and spending.
RetailNBC Miami

Shoppers Spend Less as U.S. Cases of the Delta Covid Variant Surge: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's big-box retail reporter Melissa Repko breaks down earnings from Walmart and Home Depot, and how the delta Covid variant could be slowing consumer spending. Plus, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood calls out Michael Burry of 'The Big Short' after he bets against her innovation fund.
RetailPosted by
The Independent

July retail sales fell 1.1% as COVID-19 surge hits spending

Americans cut back on their spending last month as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores. Retail sales fell a seasonal adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. It was a much larger drop than the 0.3% decline Wall Street analysts had expected. The report is the first glimpse into whether a surge in COVID-19 cases in July has kept people from heading out to shop. At the end of July, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that even vaccinated people start wearing masks indoors in public places due to the delta variant which is causing a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to Tuesday's report, spending fell at stores that sell clothing, furniture and sporting goods.Major retailers are releasing their financial results this week, which may also offer clues into whether there have been any changes in shopping behavior.
RetailPosted by
CBS News

Retail sales slid in July amid jump in COVID-19 cases

Consumers are pulling back on spending, a sign the latest COVID-19 wave is hurting the U.S. economy. Retail sales fell 1.1% in July, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Tuesday, a much larger drop than the 0.3% decline Wall Street analysts had expected. The report is the first glimpse into...
TravelBlack Mountain News

Germany tightens travel restrictions on US as COVID-19 cases surge

Germany added the United States to its "high-risk" area list and will soon tighten entry restrictions for unvaccinated travelers who had recently been in the U.S. Starting Sunday, travelers who have recently spent time in the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated or demonstrate an “important reason” for entering. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to show proof of recovery will need to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival. The quarantine period can end on the fifth day with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Public Health104.1 WIKY

China reports smallest number of local COVID-19 cases since July

BEIJING (Reuters) – China on Friday reported declining numbers of new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, extending tentative signs that the latest month-long outbreak may be waning. The National Health Commission reported 47 new local cases on Aug. 12, the lowest since July 30 in an outbreak...
Moniteau County, MOCalifornia Democrat

July worst month for new COVID-19 cases since January

July is officially on the books as Moniteau County's worst month of new COVID-19 cases added since January. Per the data available on the Moniteau County Health Center's COVID dashboard, the county added 226 new cases throughout July, and has already added at least 98 in August as of press time Tuesday. The loftier numbers are part of a trend that has existed for the past two months, as active cases have jumped from next to none all the way up into the 80s. The active case count as of press time Tuesday is 85, part of a total of 2,313 cases that have been recorded in Moniteau County since March of 2020.
Mecosta County, MIbigrapidsnews.com

New COVID-19 cases nearly double compared to July

MECOSTA COUNTY — With new cases of COVID-19 increasing across the state and country, Mecosta County has seen its numbers creep up as well. The District Health Department No. 10 reports nearly twice as many new cases of COVID-19 during the first nine days of August than the entire month of July.
Grainger County, TNgraingertoday.com

Number of reported COVID-19 cases surges

NASHVILLE – After a slight dip last week, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Grainger County has risen by more than 100 cases, to 257 as of Monday, August 23, along with another reported death. The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports a total of 149 active cases Sunday,...
San Francisco, CAAntelope Valley Press

SF has new rule: Proof of vaccine or no dining in

SAN FRANCISCO — Greg Ryken showed up to his favorite lunch spot in San Francisco on Friday with an appetite and his vaccination record in hand. A manager at Sam’s Grill and Seafood restaurant verified he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, put him on a list of customers who have met the city’s new requirement for future reference, and walked him to his table.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Washington StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

COVID-19 update: As cases quadruple since July, more hospitalizations expected

On the same day Umatilla County health officials reported two more COVID-19 related deaths, Washington state Department of Health released its latest situation report showing COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions at their highest levels to date. Umatilla County officials said Thursday, Aug. 19, that an 80-year-old woman with other health...

