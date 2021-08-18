Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

New Jersey Sen. Menendez: Committee ‘will seek a full accounting’ of Afghan withdrawal

By Todd DeFeo
thecentersquare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee “will seek a full accounting” of the country’s policy toward Afghanistan and its “flawed” withdrawal from the country after nearly two decades, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said. It will also “assess why the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Taliban#Fox News#Nato#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
ImmigrationPosted by
CBS Philly

New Jersey To Welcome Afghan Refugees, Gov. Phil Murphy Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy says Afghan refugees are welcome in the Garden State. He sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sunday. “These brave individuals and families — many of whom have worked to assist our military or put their own lives on the line in support of human rights and American initiatives — must not be left behind,” Murphy wrote. New Jersey stands ready to provide safe harbor, support, stability, and peace to Afghan refugees. Today I sent a letter to @POTUS making it clear that we welcome these brave individuals and their families to the Garden State....
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
Owensboro, KYwevv.com

Sen. McConnell Reacts to Calls to Impeach Pres. Biden over Afghanistan Exit

On Monday, Senator Mitch McConnell sat down with 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman in Owensboro, Kentucky. The topic at the forefront of the discussion was the current crisis in Afghanistan. Thousands of Americans and allies remain in the country which has fallen back into the hands of the Taliban. The U.S. has ramped up efforts to evacuate after the exit strategy went sideways.
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Progressive lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, have largely stayed quiet as Afghanistan descends into chaos

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Democrats and the GOP have attacked the US Afghanistan withdrawal. But prominent progressive lawmakers avoided criticizing President Joe Biden this week. The crisis in Afghanistan could pose a test for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban orders Biden: US troops must be out by Aug 31 – ‘No extensions’

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban will not accept any extensions for U.S. troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond August 31. Hours later in what appeared to be a response to Mujahid’s demands, a senior administration official told CNN that President Joe Biden is sticking to his August 31 deadline — despite earlier saying it could be extended if necessary.
Foreign PolicyWRAL

Lawmakers push Biden to extend August 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

CNN — Lawmakers from both parties pressed top Biden national security officials at a classified briefing Tuesday to extend the August 31 deadline for the US military to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan. During a briefing with President Joe Biden's top national security officials Tuesday -- Defense Secretary...
MilitaryPosted by
WGN TV

Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ramped up its round-the-clock airlift of evacuees from Afghanistan to its highest level yet on Tuesday, but President Joe Biden faced a pressing decision on whether to shut down the massive military airlifts in a week as the Taliban are insisting. Biden has been considering...
ImmigrationPosted by
WHYY

New Jersey ready to provide safe harbor for Afghan refugees

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. A day after Gov. Phil Murphy said the state stands ready to provide a safe harbor and support for Afghan refugees, the U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will be one of four military installations to begin to receive them in coming days.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Dem, GOP reps make secret Afghanistan trip, angering US officials

Two members of Congress caused a stir when they made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan Tuesday to witness the evacuation operation at Kabul’s international airport firsthand. Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer infuriated White House, Pentagon, and State Department officials who accused them of using vital resources in the midst...
Congress & CourtsNew Jersey Globe

Menendez aide named to Homeland Security post

A top aide to U.S. Senator Bob Menendez has been named to a high-level post at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Alice Lugo, who has been Menendez’s chief counsel since 2014, was named by the White House as Assistant U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security for Legislative Affairs. Menendez called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy