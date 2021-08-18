Mulkey Announces LSU Women’s Basketball Staff
BATON ROUGE – LSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey announced on Wednesday that she has finalized her staff ahead of her first season leading the Tigers. Mulkey, the fastest head coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins (needing only 700 games), was announced as LSU’s eighth head women’s basketball coach in April. Since her hiring, Coach Mulkey has stressed the importance of having a strong support staff around her and that is now in place.lsusports.net
