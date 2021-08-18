SF Giants’ Anthony DeSclafani leaves start due to injury in second inning
A Giants team that's already missing one starter due to injury had another exit Wednesday's game in the second inning. Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani left his outing against the New York Mets after receiving a visit from Giants manager Gabe Kapler and trainer Dave Groeschner with one out in the top of the second inning. The Giants did not immediately announce the specific nature of the injury that forced DeSclafani to leave the game, but the veteran starter recently missed an outing with right ...www.giants365.com
