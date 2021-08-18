Cancel
Why Giants are betting on Tyler Chatwood as latest addition

By NBCS Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Chatwood was DFA'd by the Toronto Blue Jays last month and quickly caught on with the Giants. He said there's a good plan in place to have him contributing out of the 'pen.

Tyler Chatwood
#Giants#Dfa#The Toronto Blue Jays
San Francisco Giants
Toronto Blue Jays
