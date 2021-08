Well, things are changing quite drastically in the U.S. due to the ongoing pandemic. While first writing this article, things were actually looking good for the U.S. We thought we were seeing light at the end of the tunnel due to the numerous vaccines and a large number of Americans being vaccinated. COVID-19 cases were decreasing, many states were confident and had thus eased restrictions and regulations surrounding social distancing, allowing businesses to open up. Healthcare providers who have been ensuring patient care via virtual means were also opening up for in-person visits. Unfortunately, things did not remain positive for long – the pandemic is far from over.