Race matters in pat-down case, despite 2nd Circuit's 'color-blind' eye

(Reuters) - The federal appeals court in New York on Monday extended police powers during street and traffic stops in an extraordinary opinion permeated with issues of race, although the majority took great pains to point out that their decision did not mention race at all.

The opinion by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a remarkable example of the "race neutral," or "color-blind," approach to Constitutional law, which purports that it's inappropriate to consider people's race in law and policy-making, regardless of the intent.

But the 2nd Circuit majority’s application of precedent to the facts in United States v. Weaver lays bare the flaws of that ideology – almost as much as the plainly incorrect suggestion that a decision isn’t influenced by race as long as race isn't explicitly discussed.

Calvin Weaver’s defense against the federal government's gun and drug possession charges is essentially that he was racially profiled – that Syracuse Police Department officers had no reasonable suspicion to pat him down during a traffic stop, but did so mainly because he is Black.

The basic facts of the stop-and-frisk are generally undisputed: Police were monitoring what they said was a “high-crime” area. They followed Weaver because he looked at them for a couple seconds and because his pants were sagging. They then pulled over the car for signaling a turn after stopping at a stop sign, rather than 100 feet before.

The issue was whether those facts amounted to reasonable suspicion, and whether the search officially began when Weaver was made to “spread eagle” after being ordered to exit the car, or only when officers touched him, as the government argued. The timing of the search was critical because the officers had to point to something that made them reasonably suspicious either before they put their hands on him – if the court accepted the government's argument – or before asking him to spread eagle.

A state court agreed with Weaver that the search was unlawful and suppressed the evidence against him. Federal charges were then filed, and a district court rejected Weaver’s arguments. On appeal, a divided 2nd Circuit initially agreed with Weaver. Finally, on Monday, the en banc panel ruled 7-5 against Weaver, including a separate concurrence and three separate dissenting opinions.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of New York, which prosecuted the case, told me they don't comment on court decisions. The Federal Public Defender office in that district didn't respond to my request for comment.

The majority opinion was written by Judge William Nardini, joined by judges Steven Menashi, Joseph Bianco, Richard Sullivan and Michael Park – all appointees of former President Donald Trump.

The question of whether it was reasonable for officers to follow Weaver under these circumstances was moot. The U.S. Supreme Court said in Whren v. United States in 1996 that police can legally stop someone even if they racially profiled the person, so long as they have probable cause that a traffic violation occurred. That interpretation of the 4th Amendment has enabled profiling for decades because any driver followed for long enough will eventually violate a traffic law, according to research by Loyola University Chicago School of Law professor Stephen Rushin and University of Alabama associate professor Griffin Edwards.

Likewise, Supreme Court precedent from Maryland v. Wilson in 1997 says officers can order someone out of a car even if there’s nothing suspicious because it’s a “minor intrusion” to ensure officer safety. So there was no issue with Weaver's situation on that point, the court said.

But the majority opinion takes the potential for police abuse to the next level.

The judges held that cops can also have someone assume the position and "spread eagle" as part of a routine traffic stop. That verbal order isn’t a “search,” so officers don't need reasonable suspicion, the court said.

They held that an officer’s credibility isn’t in question even where they racially profiled someone in order to pull them over. There “is nothing about a pretextual stop that inherently calls into question the veracity of an officer’s testimony,” the majority said. Dissenting judges said any ordinary person "would find that position illogical and contrary to human nature."

And, they held that looking at an unmarked police car for a few seconds could be “counter-surveillance” – which means officers have "reasonable" suspicion of a crime if someone glances at them. Dissenting judges said that notion is simply "absurd."

The majority concluded with a fascinating “final observation.” They wrote that their dissenting colleagues didn’t say outright that the case was tainted by racism.

“In fact, the district court’s decision did not even mention Weaver’s race. Nor, of course, do we,” Nardini wrote.

But racial bias often plays out without any mention of race. In fact, that’s exactly how discrimination tends to operate in the U.S. after the 1960s civil rights laws – implicitly, and through dog-whistles that conjure race, like “high-crime” neighborhood.

Of course, the relevance of race in this case is also painfully obvious – even setting aside the flimsy basis for "reasonable suspicion," or our long national history of racist policing.

Research has shown that crime rates are basically unrelated to whether an officer characterizes an area as "high-crime," as Judge Raymond Lohier pointed out in his separate concurrence. Racial composition is actually the biggest factor – although I imagine some officers might not even mention race when describing the neighborhood in their reports.

Statistics have shown that 84% of all frisks in New York between 2014-2017 were of Black and Latino people, Judge Denny Chin noted in his dissent. And data from another lawsuit showed that New York City police frisked totally innocent people in more than 90% of their searches, Judge Guido Calebresi added.

One wonders, under these circumstances, what virtue the court sees in avoiding talking about race.

“I think the ruling is one of the cleanest examples of how deeply uncomfortable our increasingly conservative judiciary is with talking about issues of race and with talking about race in the obvious ways we should be,” Ashok Chandran, an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund told me. The NAACP-LDF filed a brief for Weaver.

Indeed, there are obvious questions here that the court turned a blind eye to, partly because of the Supreme Court’s precedential constraints. The 2nd Circuit’s own new application of those high court precedents also exacerbates the potential for racist police over-reach, without recourse for the victims.

Hassan Kanu writes about access to justice, race, and equality under law. Kanu, who was born in Sierra Leone and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, worked in public interest law after graduating from Duke University School of Law. After that, he spent five years reporting on mostly employment law. He lives in Washington, D.C. Reach Kanu at hassan.kanu@thomsonreuters.com