After a tumultuous year in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns and lost shows for an entire senior class's drama students, the Johnson Central High School Players have united with multiple age groups, schools and counties to form AppleTown Productions and host a production of "Mamma Mia!" this weekend at the SIPP Theatre in Paintsville targeted at making up for the lost shows and bridging gaps through performance and entertainment, according to first-time Director Jason Kretzer.