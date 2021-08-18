Congratulations to this astute reader - Allen Cumm of Security - who correctly identified the subject in our "You Guessed It!" feature photo in the Aug. 4 issue. About the photo: Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 626 Aspen Drive in Security, is a Latin mass parish that was installed in 2000, with this building acquired from the Gold Trust Company in 2006. The church was consecrated the same year, and the sanctuary underwent renovations in 2010.