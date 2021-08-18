Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Because you Asked: Rules about roadside memorials

By G. Connor Salter
epcan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis paper's July 21 issue published a letter to the editor from Mary Koepp ("Trading gravesites for street corners") asking about a memorial on the street corner of Caballero Avenue and Fountain Mesa Road (pictured). Koepp observed that this memorial violates city restrictions about what can be placed on street corners, and asked whether there was a way to contact city officials about getting an exception to that restriction.

www.epcan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CNN

Mistrial declared in Michael Avenatti embezzlement case

(CNN) — A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the federal case against attorney Michael Avenatti, who is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients for personal use and to pay creditors. US District Court Judge Michael V. Selna in Orange County, California, granted the motion for mistrial on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy