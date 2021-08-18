Because you Asked: Rules about roadside memorials
This paper's July 21 issue published a letter to the editor from Mary Koepp ("Trading gravesites for street corners") asking about a memorial on the street corner of Caballero Avenue and Fountain Mesa Road (pictured). Koepp observed that this memorial violates city restrictions about what can be placed on street corners, and asked whether there was a way to contact city officials about getting an exception to that restriction.www.epcan.com
