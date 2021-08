Roy Keane did not hesitate to make his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, insisting he would pick his former Manchester United team-mate "every day of the week". Messi and Ronaldo are two of modern football's greatest players and there has been a long-running debate over who the better player is. Fans, pundits, former players, everyone has had their say on the two legends, and Keane wasn't going to be left out.