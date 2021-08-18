Cancel
Coutinho Could Sign For Arsenal In Potential Swap Deal

By Adam Ford
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite departing the club in 2018, Philippe Coutinho's name has continued to remain associated with Liverpool. Since his arrival at Barcelona for a fee of £142Million, Liverpool nor their fans have ever looked back. The club used the funds of the Coutinho sale to bring both Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk to Merseyside. Both players would change the fortunes of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for the better and were the linchpins in bringing the Champions League and Premier League to Anfield.

Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Leiva Could Be Key in Bringing Barcelona Forward Coutinho to Lazio

Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva could be key in the talks for Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho. As reported by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the Biancocelesti are interested in signing the 29-year-old Brazilian forward on a loan deal this month, but it will not be easy to iron out a deal for the player.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

West Ham offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho

West Ham are one of three Premier League clubs to be offered the chance to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer. The Catalan giants are looking to offload the Brazilian just three and a half years after signing him for £142 million from Liverpool due to the club’s dire financial situation.
SoccerSB Nation

Barcelona interested in Aubameyang, Lacazette; Coutinho a swap option

Barcelona are pursuing a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer and could offer Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal as part of a swap deal, according to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports. Other reports have the Spanish side interested in Alexandre Lacazette as well. According to Fabrizio Romano (citing Matteo Moretto of Calciomercato who also lists Sky Sport in his bio), Barcelona are not negotiating for Aubameyang.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho rejects Arsenal

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has rejected a move to Arsenal. The former Liverpool ace has been made available by cash-strapped Barca this summer and been offered to several Premier League clubs. Arsenal have expressed interest, but Mundo Deportivo says the feedback from Coutinho's camp has been negative. The midfielder is...
Premier League90min.com

Lyon confirm agreement in principle to sign Xherdan Shaqiri

Lyon have confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool to sign Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri. Earlier on Sunday it was reported that the two clubs had agreed a £9.5m for the Reds to depart with Shaqiri, who joined them from Stoke back in 2018. Ligue 1 side...
Premier Leaguefootballtransfer.news

Lyon and Liverpool reach Shaqiri agreement

Olympique Lyon have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri, according to numerous sources. The Switzerland international joined Liverpool from Stoke City for around £12 million in 2018, and went on to score eight goals complemented by nine assists in 63 appearances in all competitions. He was never intended to be a regular part of the starting XI under Jurgen Klopp and he never was, but rather a decent option from the bench or an occasional alternative on the attacking flanks.
Premier League90min.com

Xherdan Shaqiri completes transfer from Liverpool to Lyon

Xherdan Shaqiri has left Liverpool on a permanent transfer to join Lyon, signing a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 club to bring an end to his three-year spell at Anfield. The transfer is worth an initial £5.14m to Liverpool, potentially rising to around £9.5m in total if various add-ons...
UEFAdallassun.com

Liverpool thanks Xherdan Shaqiri for 'boss memories'

Liverpool [UK], August 24 (ANI): The Premier League club Liverpool FC on Monday thanked Xherdan Shaqiri for the 'boss memories' as he completed a permanent transfer to Olympique Lyonnais after three years with Reds. The Switzerland international finalised a switch that will see him embark on a new chapter in...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

How Xherdan Shaqiri became the model squad player while at Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri’s last Liverpool goal came against Lincoln. His most recent for Switzerland in a Euro 2020 quarter-final against Spain. A couple of weeks earlier he had scored twice, once in spectacular style, against Turkey, ensuring he took his place in a select group alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Ivan Perisic of players who have scored in each of the last two World Cups and European Championships.
UEFAPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

OFFICIAL: Xherdan Shaqiri Signs for Lyon

Liverpool have been trying to sell some fringe players this whole transfer window and finally the Reds have a departure. Xherdan Shaqiri has joined French side Lyon for a reported fee of £9.5million. The 'Powercube' will leave Liverpool after spending four years at the club where he won the Premier...

