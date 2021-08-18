Reality show filming historic home reconstruction in Saratoga Springs

Once a local boy, Wyatt Putman, now hailing from Nashville, will be back in the area on October 1st for his first show back home! This will also be his first show to headline and he has decided to share this honor with the community who has supported him from the start. The show isn’t the only thing happening during this weekend of fun-filled events; Wyatt will also be making an appearance on a local radio station, 101.7, and he will be shooting a music video! So not only can family, friends, and fans go see Wyatt perform, but anyone attending will have the chance to appear in the video. Stay tuned to SWARK.Today for more information about Wyatt’s upcoming events, including a new single! Tickets to see Wyatt Putman LIVE at Crossties in Texarkana, AR, on October 1st can be found at https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/17930-Wyatt_Putman/ and more info about Wyatt and his music can be found on Wyatt’s Facebook page.