The Garden Gate: Harvest Time

Greeneville Sun
 6 days ago

This month you should be in full preserving mode. Canning, freezing or drying, there’s nothing better, when the wind blows cold — it’s hard to believe but it will! — than your very own preserved food. You know where it came from, how it was grown, and who preserved it.

