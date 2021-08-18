Life is Mysterious: Shut Up!

I can’t tell you how many times in my life I have thought to myself, “I wish I would just shut up.” I am a talker, but I don’t just like talking about just anything. I like to talk about all the taboo subjects we are not supposed to talk about – religion, politics money, sex. Hence why I think I should just shut up. Many people do not want to talk about those things and if they do, they are not interested in my opinion. Rather, they want me to hear them out and listen to their opinion on the subject, which I am open to, but, not many people can have a lively discussion without leaving with hard feelings.