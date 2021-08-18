Main Street Show and Shine returns after 2020 hiatus
ENTERPRISE — The free 2021 Main Street Show and Shine will return this weekend after taking last year off because of the pandemic, according to a press release. The event is Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, on Main Street in Enterprise and activities include a participant cruise to the Imnaha Store and Tavern on Aug. 20 at noon. Registered participants will meet behind the Market Place in Joseph to prepare for this cruise.
