Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'Pretty damn close': Broncos nearing decision between Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
Posted by 
The Gazette
The Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19BBGJ_0bVmw1e500
Denver Broncos quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater, front, and Drew Lock take part in drills during an NFL training camp at the team's headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are 17 practices into training camp and the quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater appears to soon be coming to an end.

Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday he's "pretty damn close" to choosing a starter, "but we have more information coming."

That information Fangio is referring to is this Saturday's preseason game in Seattle. Bridgewater will start the game, after Lock started last week, with both receiving near-equal reps in the competition. Both played well last week against and both have been, in Fangio's words, "even-steven" up to this point.

Still, fans, media and the players themselves are getting a little anxious for one to be named the starter.

"I think when you’ve lived it since the last game of last year — the last offseason to now, it’s just life at this point," Lock said. "Can’t even really recognize it. I just try to go about my business, focus on what I did well today, what I did bad today, and let it be. It’s been a while that this is going on, so it’s kind of life.”

Lock and Bridgewater have each had their ups and downs throughout practice — they were relatively even Wednesday. But both have said they're not keeping a scorecard of who is winning each day.

Though, it does feel like the Seahawks game will be pivotal for both. Fangio has given the sense they'd like to have a starter named before the final preseason game Aug. 26. Still, Lock and Bridgewater say they don't think about that.

"If I’m worrying about so much about a decision being made, then I’m doing a disservice to this team and the 10 other guys that are out there with me," Bridgewater said. "That’s not fair to those guys. Everyone is competing for a spot on this team and competing to provide for their families and different things. Why would I make a moment about me and take away from the 10 other guys that are there?"

In what was maybe one of the last times the two will take the podium the same day, Lock and Bridgewater were asked similar questions Wednesday after practice, which in turn led to similar noncommittal answers: Do they feel like they've done enough to be named the starting quarterback?

Said Lock: “I’m going to let (the coaches) decide if that’s enough for me to be the starter. If I were to be named the starter, I’d be confident going into the year based off the growth that I’ve made up to this point.”

Said Bridgewater: “This is one of those deals where we’re just out here competing every day and trying to help the Broncos become the best team that we can be getting ready for the season in the fall.”

Now, with "more information" soon to be available, it will also soon be time for Fangio to decide if one has done enough to be the starting quarterback of the Broncos.

Comments / 0

The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
94
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Seahawks#American Football#Englewood#Preseason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLBleacher Report

Broncos 'Pretty Damn Close' to Naming Starting Quarterback, Vic Fangio Says

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Wednesday that he is "pretty damn close" to naming the team's starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season. "Pretty damn close, but you know we have more information coming, OK?" Fangio said, per Troy Renck of Denver7, when asked if he had enough facts to make a decision at this juncture.
NFLdenvergazette.com

Woody Paige: It's not even-steven, Lock should be Broncos starting QB

Although Vic Fangio repeated his refrain Saturday evening of “even steven’’ in evaluation of the two Broncos’ quarterbacks, the coach saw the same game the rest of us did. Oh, no, Fangio. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are not equal. Drew is the winner and has to be the starting...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Lock – Teddy Bridgewater QB battle updated by Broncos coach Vic Fangio

Drew Lock got the start in Week 1 of the preseason for the Denver Broncos and on Saturday night in Seattle, Teddy Bridgewater got the start for Week 2. Bridgewater was on point all evening long going 9-11 for 105 yards and one touchdown pass as well. Lock came in as the backup for this one against the Seahawks and did his job as well, going 9-14 for 8o yards for the Broncos.
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Broncos training camp: 'It's possible' Broncos name starting quarterback after Seahawks preseason game

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will last at least through Saturday, according to coach Vic Fangio. But there does appear to be an end in sight, as Bridgewater will get his turn at taking the first snap this week against Seattle, after Lock got the first three series against Minnesota. Fangio said Monday "it's possible" they name a starter following the Seahawks game, but that's all he said, not making a commitment to naming one.
NFLYardbarker

Fangio Reveals Groin Injury for Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'Nothing Serious'

Melvin Gordon sat out Saturday's preseason-opening win over the Minnesota Vikings, and not merely because he was a healthy scratch. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio revealed after the game that the team's presumed starting running back recently suffered a groin injury. The injury is believed to be minor. "He...
NFLYardbarker

Vic Fangio Says QB Drew Lock is 'Definitely' Seeing the Field Better

Quarterback Drew Lock’s performance in the Denver Broncos' 33 -6 over the Minnesota Vikings in preseason Game 1 has positioned him nicely to hold onto the starting job. Head coach Vic Fangio even suggested that a decision on the winner of the positional battle between Lock and Teddy Bridgewater may come after this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: It’s time to announce a starting quarterback

The Denver Broncos have had an open competition all summer and after two preseason games, not much has been solved in terms of finding a starter. The good news is both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have looked great when given the opportunity, even if it has come against backups in the preseason. Vic Fangio and his staff have some good choices, but it’s time to make a decision.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

#DENvsSEA injury updates: Fangio provides postgame update on Michael Ojemudia's knee injury

Please see below for a timeline of the injury updates from throughout the Broncos' preseason game against the Seahawks. 9:53 p.m. MT: Cornerback Michael Ojemudia suffered knee injury midway through the third quarter after helping break up a pass intended for Seahawks WR Travis Toivonen. Trainers assisted Ojemudia on the field, though he was able to hobble to the sideline with some assistance. He was later carted to the locker room.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Vic Fangio previews the Broncos’ trip to Minnesota, updates on QB battle

The storyline of the Broncos offseason — as it’s been for the past several offseasons — is quarterback, and more specifically, the battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. It seems like so far the battle is either 50-50 or slightly favoring Bridgewater as of now to the media in...
NFLallfans.co

Interpreting Vic Fangio’s Mysterious Remarks on Broncos’ QB Timetable

When the Denver Broncos take that first snap at the New York Giants on September 12, will it be Drew Lock under center or Teddy Bridgewater? Fans are dying to know the answer after analyzing every rep in OTAs and training camp, every comment and remark by the players and coaches, and each preseason performance.
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Teddy Bridgewater makes statement in Seattle as Broncos QB battle nears its end

SEATTLE — Teddy Bridgewater saw the blitz coming and knew exactly what to do. The Broncos were on their first offensive series of the night, and thanks to a 35-yard completion from Bridgewater to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on fourth and 5 three plays earlier, Denver was at the Seattle 2-yard line facing third and goal. The Seahawks sent a corner blitz and Bridgewater, seeing it out of the corner of his eye, nailed wide receiver KJ Hamler for a touchdown the moment he received the snap.
NFLMile High Report

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks: Winners and Loser

The Denver Broncos defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-3 during their week two matchup of the preseason. The Broncos moved to 2-0 in the preseason and have two blowout victories in those games as well. In this one, we may have an answer in the quarterback competition and I go over the winners and losers coming out of this game.
NFLYardbarker

Fangio: Broncos 'can play and win' with either Bridgewater, Lock

Either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos come the beginning of the regular season. The front office had the opportunity to select Justin Fields out of Ohio State in this year’s draft, but ultimately opted not to for a pretty controversial reason. That means they’re riding with either Lock or Bridgewater in 2021-22.
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy