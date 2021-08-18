'Pretty damn close': Broncos nearing decision between Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater

Denver Broncos quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater, front, and Drew Lock take part in drills during an NFL training camp at the team's headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are 17 practices into training camp and the quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater appears to soon be coming to an end.

Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday he's "pretty damn close" to choosing a starter, "but we have more information coming."

That information Fangio is referring to is this Saturday's preseason game in Seattle. Bridgewater will start the game, after Lock started last week, with both receiving near-equal reps in the competition. Both played well last week against and both have been, in Fangio's words, "even-steven" up to this point.

Still, fans, media and the players themselves are getting a little anxious for one to be named the starter.

"I think when you’ve lived it since the last game of last year — the last offseason to now, it’s just life at this point," Lock said. "Can’t even really recognize it. I just try to go about my business, focus on what I did well today, what I did bad today, and let it be. It’s been a while that this is going on, so it’s kind of life.”

Lock and Bridgewater have each had their ups and downs throughout practice — they were relatively even Wednesday. But both have said they're not keeping a scorecard of who is winning each day.

Though, it does feel like the Seahawks game will be pivotal for both. Fangio has given the sense they'd like to have a starter named before the final preseason game Aug. 26. Still, Lock and Bridgewater say they don't think about that.

"If I’m worrying about so much about a decision being made, then I’m doing a disservice to this team and the 10 other guys that are out there with me," Bridgewater said. "That’s not fair to those guys. Everyone is competing for a spot on this team and competing to provide for their families and different things. Why would I make a moment about me and take away from the 10 other guys that are there?"

In what was maybe one of the last times the two will take the podium the same day, Lock and Bridgewater were asked similar questions Wednesday after practice, which in turn led to similar noncommittal answers: Do they feel like they've done enough to be named the starting quarterback?

Said Lock: “I’m going to let (the coaches) decide if that’s enough for me to be the starter. If I were to be named the starter, I’d be confident going into the year based off the growth that I’ve made up to this point.”

Said Bridgewater: “This is one of those deals where we’re just out here competing every day and trying to help the Broncos become the best team that we can be getting ready for the season in the fall.”

Now, with "more information" soon to be available, it will also soon be time for Fangio to decide if one has done enough to be the starting quarterback of the Broncos.