The Tokyo Olympics might have come to a close, but we can't manage to take our eyes off Simone Biles — in addition to her flawless, record-breaking moves on the mat, she happens to have some medal-worthy personal style. Recently, the gymnast pulled out all the stops on a girls' trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, specifically, in one eye-catching printed set that not only bared her super-toned abs, but also made us particularly envious of her tropical vacation fashion.