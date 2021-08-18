Cancel
Beeville, TX

Tuning into the fine arts at First Christian Church

By Laura Campbell
mysoutex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoever said you have to leave the small town for the big city to find culture and the finer arts has not seen what Beeville has to offer. Not only can one experience a range of artistic talent from murals around town to Beeville’s own art museum – which regularly hosts national as well as Texas artists – but there’s also a myriad of other talented individuals who provide regular music and dance (here’s looking at the Beeville Community Chorus, The Dance Studio performances, The Beeville Concert Association and so many more) for locals to enjoy.

