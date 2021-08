The Waunakee Lions Club will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Nov. 7. The 40th year was November 2020 but could not be celebrated as a group in person due to the pandemic. The club is trying again. Any charter or past member is invited to attend the occasion. A dinner is planned for Nov. 7 at Rex's Innkeeper. Club members hope the early notice will give interested members time to mark their calendar and join the festivities.