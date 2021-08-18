Cancel
Aug. 17 - PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher: Seesaw pattern continues with big drop in July retail sales, but consumer spending will continue to drive recovery

By Lisa Long
fwbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Retail sales fell 1.1% in July, according to the Census Bureau, a larger decline than the 0.2% consensus drop expected. Sales excluding autos fell 0.4%, and sales excluding autos and gasoline fell 0.7%. Control sales — sales excluding autos, gasoline, food service, and building materials, and that go into nominal consumer spending in GDP—fell 1.1% in July.

www.fwbusiness.com

Real EstateMarshall Independent

Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the second consecutive month in July, though only modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling a little. Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the...
Economyvaldostaceo.com

Functional Employment Increases for July as Wage Growth Stalls

A higher percentage of Americans joined the ranks of the functionally unemployed for the month of July in spite of modest wage gains in the second quarter of 2021 by low- and middle-income workers, according to data released by the Ludwig Institute of Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP). In its monthly...
Real EstatePosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
BusinessQuad Cities Onlines

MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street’s growing anxiety over high consumer prices

The U.S. Census Bureau’s monthly Retail Sales Report gives economists and Wall Street analysts the latest insight on consumer spending. The much-anticipated report collects data from stores and merchants for all in-store, internet and catalog sales. In July, retail sales were reported at $617.7 billion, the lowest level of monthly...
RetailJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wall Street slips as retail sales post steep drop in July

(AP) — Stocks closed lower Tuesday on Wall Street, ending a five-day winning streak by the S&P 500, as investors turned cautious amid more signs that the coronavirus pandemic is still holding back the U.S. economy. The benchmark index fell 0.7%, its biggest decline in four weeks. Technology stocks and...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

U.S. retail sales drop in July on weak autos

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in July as shortages weighed on purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, but spending on services could keep the economy on a strong growth path in the third quarter. Retail sales dropped 1.1% last month, the Commerce...
BusinessNew York Post

Retail sales fell more than expected in July as recovery continues

American shoppers pulled back their spending in July even more than economists expected as COVID-19 cases surged, inflation continued to flare and shortages hampered supply of various goods, the feds said Tuesday. Retail sales for the month fell 1.1 percent from June, according to new data from the Commerce Department.
RetailPosted by
IBTimes

US Retail Sales Drop In July As Car Purchases Fall

Purchases of vehicles plunged in July, sending US retail sales down sharply, as American shoppers pulled back on buying an array of goods, the government reported Tuesday. Restaurants and bars continued to see an upswing in business as customers ventured out despite increasing cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19, and rising prices at gasoline stations also boosted sales there, the data showed.
Retailactionforex.com

US: Retail Sales Decline in July as Consumers Shift from Goods to Services

Retail sales declined by 1.1% m/m in July, well below the consensus forecast for a decline of -0.3%. June’s data was revised up to a stronger +0.7% m/m (from +0.6%). The volatile categories were mostly in the red in July. Supply-chain constraints that are constraining auto production continue to affect the motor vehicles and parts category, where sales declined for the third month in a row (-3.9% m/m) and accounted for roughly two thirds of the slowdown in July. Demand for building materials and garden equipment seemed to have levelled off since the spring as evident by another month of decline (-1.2% m/m), while food and beverage stores (-0.7% m/m) saw a reversal of the four-month growth streak. Meantime, growth in gasoline stations (+2.4% m/m) reflected the consumers’ preferences for travelling in the summer.
Businessinvesting.com

Drop in U.S. Retail Sales Indicates Shift to Services Spending

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, consistent with a steady shift in spending toward services and indicating consumers may be growing more price conscious as inflation picks up. The value of overall retail purchases dropped 1.1% last month following a upwardly revised 0.7% increase...
Retailomahanews.net

U.S. retail sales drop in July amid COVID-19 case surge

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. retail sales declined by 1.1 percent in July from the previous month, as consumer concerns grew amid surging COVID-19 cases, showed newly released data. Retail sales totaled 617.7 billion U.S. dollars in July, 15.8 percent above July 2020 despite the monthly drop, according to...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Consumer prices continue to rise in July, but at a slower pace

Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans may gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that have imposed a financial burden on the nation's households. Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5%...
Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates hover under 3% threshold

U.S. mortgage rates mostly held steady this week remaining under the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.86% for the week ending Aug. 19 — down modestly from 2.87% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.99%.
Businessinvesting.com

New Data Continue To Suggest U.S. Inflation Trend Is Peaking

Earlier this month, hints emerged that the recent surge in US inflation pressures was ebbing. New data released in the two weeks since that update strengthen the case for calling a peak, albeit only slightly, based on revised numbers for CapitalSpectator.com’s Inflation Trend Index (ITI). Even if inflation is peaking,...
Real Estatempamag.com

How the “Delta dip” increases US housing market potential

The market for existing home sales outperformed its potential by 5.1% month over month, or an estimated 329,000 sales. That’s one of the key findings of First American Financial’s latest Potential Home Sales Index, which revealed that potential existing-home sales rose to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR). The market performance gap in July was also narrower than in the previous month by around 21,160 SAAR sales.
Real Estaterealtor.com

New Home Sales Rebound Despite Prices Hitting Record High

The numbers: Sales of new homes in the U.S. rebounded in July after three consecutive months of declines. New-home sales increased 1% to an annual rate of 708,000, the government said Tuesday. The figure equates to how many homes would be sold over a yearlong period of time if the same number were bought in each month based on the rate of sales in July. Compared to a year ago, sales were down more than 27%.

