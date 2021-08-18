Aug. 17 - PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher: Seesaw pattern continues with big drop in July retail sales, but consumer spending will continue to drive recovery
Retail sales fell 1.1% in July, according to the Census Bureau, a larger decline than the 0.2% consensus drop expected. Sales excluding autos fell 0.4%, and sales excluding autos and gasoline fell 0.7%. Control sales — sales excluding autos, gasoline, food service, and building materials, and that go into nominal consumer spending in GDP—fell 1.1% in July.www.fwbusiness.com
