Aug. 17 - PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher: Seesaw pattern continues with big drop in July retail sales, but consumer spending will continue to drive recovery

Retail sales declined by 1.1% m/m in July, well below the consensus forecast for a decline of -0.3%. June’s data was revised up to a stronger +0.7% m/m (from +0.6%). The volatile categories were mostly in the red in July. Supply-chain constraints that are constraining auto production continue to affect the motor vehicles and parts category, where sales declined for the third month in a row (-3.9% m/m) and accounted for roughly two thirds of the slowdown in July. Demand for building materials and garden equipment seemed to have levelled off since the spring as evident by another month of decline (-1.2% m/m), while food and beverage stores (-0.7% m/m) saw a reversal of the four-month growth streak. Meantime, growth in gasoline stations (+2.4% m/m) reflected the consumers’ preferences for travelling in the summer.