Evening Edition: Safe Passage From Afghanistan in Doubt

Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon says around 5,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan as people continue to try and get to Kabul’s airport and catch one of the limited number of planes taking off. The State Department says it cannot ‘ensure the safety’ of Americans trying to leave and there are reports the Taliban are stopping people from reaching the airport. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks to FOX’s State Department Correspondent Rich Edson about the ongoing efforts to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

radio.foxnews.com

