‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ is a comedy series that follows Nora, a young woman living in New York with her grandmother and father who is trying to achieve her dreams. It is created by Awkwafina & Teresa Hsiao, with Awkwafina starring in the titular role. The series has received a positive reception from critics and fans who have praised its feel-good qualities, humor, and realism. However, the show’s viewers commonly wonder whether the show is inspired by a true story, the life of its lead star in particular. If you are curious to find out the same, here’s everything you need to know!