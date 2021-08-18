SAM R. HALL: Rep. Dana Criswell should take his own advice

A small group Supporters against wearing masks in the Tupelo School District attend the Tupelo Public School District Board meeting on Tuesday along with State Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch and State Rep. Brady Williamson, R-Oxford. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

On Aug. 10, the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees met to discuss a mask mandate it had implemented in all schools. Everyone knew this could be a contentious meeting with a vocal group opposed to the mask mandate showing up to speak.

Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch, and Rep. Brady Williamson, R-Oxford, were also in attendance. They said they made the trip because “local parents asked the Mississippi Freedom Caucus for help and support as they fight for their right to make healthcare decisions for their own children.” Both men are members of said legislative caucus.

Three days later, Criswell penned a fictional screed on the Mississippi Freedom Caucus website that has gone largely unnoticed. Then again, much of what Criswell and his group does goes largely unnoticed by serious people.

There is little truth in it, but the record should be set straight. Let’s look at some relevant excerpts.

In Tupelo, a mask mandate for all children throughout the school system has been implemented without regard for the health and safety of individuals and these parents wanted to present their case against the mask mandate.

The decision was made because of the regard they do have for the health and safety of the students. I know this is hard for someone like Criswell to accept, but the board members listened to medical professionals – not kooks, skeptics and ill-informed politicians – in making their decision.

During the course of this school board meeting, I observed honest decent parents who have legitimate concerns about the health and education risk of demanding their child wear a mask all day during school. They prepared talking points and presented themselves as respectfully as possible.

Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch

About the only truth in Criswell’s piece is that there were some “honest, decent parents who have legitimate concerns” at the meeting. There were also some people as part of the group who don’t have students in the schools. There were others telling people to take off masks because they don’t do any good. There were also a few outbursts from the group because they didn’t want to follow the existing rules set out for public comments.

But I also observed a school board who was the most arrogant and uncaring group of people I’ve seen in some time. This board showed that they cared nothing about hearing facts or all sides of an issue before making a decision. They were also extremely disrespectful of the parents, who are the very people for whom they work.

This board was neither arrogant nor disrespectful. For the most part, they allowed people to speak without interruption or questions. As for facts, they were few and far between in what was presented during the public comments. There were lots of opinions and some debunked pseudoscience. And, yes, there were some authentic concerns, too. Regardless, the board listened to it all.

Each parent was given three minutes to make their comments, unless representing a group of people, and then they were given six minutes. The first parent to present came to the end of her six minutes but had not completed her comments. When the buzzer sounded the parent to follow offered to give up her three minutes so the first parent could finish her comments. The Board refused to allow that simple act, proving they didn’t care about what the parents were saying.

The board followed the same rules they always follow with public comments. It was a speaker who didn’t want to follow the rules, and it was the crowd who started to yell and boo when the question was raised by the board.

And what Criswell leaves out is that the parent spoke anyway. This, despite the board not officially suspending the rule and allowing her more time. She simply stood beside the next speaker, who stayed quiet, and continued her speech.

If your child is in the Tupelo Public School District, my recommendation is get them as far away from these people as possible. Your School Board does not care about your child, they do not care about you and should never be allowed to make decisions that affect your child.

I’d say you can’t make this stuff up, but clearly Criswell can.

So, here’s my advice to Rep. Criswell, the second-term representative from DeSoto County who has about as much sway in the Legislature as he does with the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees: “Stop lying. Stop stirring up controversies. And stay as far away from us as you can.”