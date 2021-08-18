Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Theresa Meacham | Food for thought

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot the kind that gets better overnight. I plated my kids the kind of leftovers that sends a clear message: You are getting whatever is left. My family had had consecutive days packed full of fun activities mixed with tough challenges. By midweek, my boys were exhausted, as evidenced by their behavior.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food For Thought#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksThe Ada News

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Being humble can be difficult, but worth it

Are you a humble person? Or a prideful person? Think about it. When I say “humble,” I don’t mean meek, nor dejected, nor degraded, nor bashful, nor somber. I think more of being thoughtful, unassuming, unpretentious and caring for others more than yourself. In my opinion, a humble person will...
RecipesMonterey County Herald

Donna Maurillo, Food for Thought | Taking it slow with barbecue

Mention barbecue in most parts of the U.S., and people think of a burger tossed on the backyard grill. That is not the case in the South. In those parts, barbecue is a particular type of cooking. That uninspired burger is not even in the ballpark. Real barbecue involves long...
Cedar Key, FLCedar Key News

FOOD FOR THOUGHT 2021 AUGUST

AUGUST AT THE CEDAR KEY FOOD PANTRY…BUSY, PURPOSEFUL, SAFELY MASKED. Because of the emergence of the Covid Delta variant, the Food Pantry staff and clientele have reverted to the Pantry’s highly effective procedures employed earlier in the pandemic. Individuals are masked; only one client at a time enters a closed room; and distancing is the order of the day.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Digging through and packing my childhood

I don’t know about you, but I love looking through my childhood possessions. The excitement of feeling like a kid again. The rush of happy memories that flood back to when you pick up that certain toy or t-shirt that fit at age four, and with how the world has been over the past year and a half, this was a treat.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Food for Thought: Inclusivv facilitates conversations on tough topics over intimate meals

Jenn Graham believes in the power of big ideas and taking chances.  She arrived in Atlanta in 2006 to take classes at the Portfolio Center and had her sights set on a fast-paced tech career in San Francisco, but then the job market crashed during the global recession. She went to work at tech company… The post Food for Thought: Inclusivv facilitates conversations on tough topics over intimate meals appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Recipesfayettecountyrecord.com

Chicken Soup

I read a little book recently that talked about chicken soup. I thought for sure it would contain directions for preparing the steaming broth but it did not. The book had stories and poems that made me smile but never mentioned secret recipes. Come to think about it, I don’t know if there ever was a hard and fast recipe for chicken soup. Somehow it all just came together with whatever grandma…
Milksmithcountyinsider.com

Food For Thought: Backpack Safety News

With school coming back in session, I wanted to talk about backpack safety. I know when I was in school, I would come home and my aunt would always comment on how heavy my backpack was. She was always concerned that my backpack was too heavy for me. Backpacks that...
EducationTimes Union

College dining options food for thought

Like many families with high school seniors, our mailbox has been flooded with postcards from colleges around the country. All of the schools seem to be under the impression that this type of promotion, printed as it is on actual paper and sent via the U.S. Postal Service, the same form and method the students’ grandmothers use to send them birthday greetings, will entice them to learn more about their institution of higher learning. It’s almost as if these schools are not aware that many of these prospective students are younger than Facebook. If they really want to get their attention they’d send them a pizza.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Jay Simpson | Happy to see more self-expression in workplace

Jay Simpson, a former Champaign Central High School and Purdue basketball standout, writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com. I like how self-expression and cultural differences are becoming more acceptable in the workplace. I remember there was a time where you couldn’t get certain job opportunities if...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Diet Coke Cravings Are So Powerful

Ever stop and ponder how many times a day, a week, a month, a year, etc. you find yourself saying, "and a Diet Coke"? For lunch, it's a no-brainer. You don't even have to think about it: You'll have a grilled chicken, dressing on the side, "and a Diet Coke." Late night burgers with friends? With well-done fries "and a Diet Coke," please. The only reason you don't drink even more of the stuff, come to think of it, is that you have made a pledge to yourself that you won't actually keep it in the house. Why? Because, well, it's Diet Coke, and you can't go back in time to before all those studies suggesting that not only is it a sub-par way to hydrate, but also that it might even make you gain weight despite having zero calories. Now, making matters worse, you've been hearing that Diet Coke is powerfully addictive.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
AnimalsBored Panda

50 Hands-Down Funniest Pics Of Cats From The ‘Cat Virus.Exe’ Instagram Page

Goofy, jumpy, silly, impawsibly fuzzy… yep, we’re talking cat pics. The internet’s—and our!—single most loved subject matter we could scroll through for ages and ages and ages…. Shall we all just call ourselves the unofficial experts of all things cats? I mean, we’ve already seen them acting bizarrely: from sleeping...
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy