One of the many things I miss as we continue to work ourselves in and out of this pandemic is the church potluck. There is always the standard fare that gets brought: several different forms of Jello salad, a bucket of fried chicken or chicken fingers, green salads, and, of course, the brownies and cookies. But then you have the new dishes that get brought. One potluck we had people bring food based on their cultural heritage. Thus, we sampled dishes from Jamaica, Germany, Guyana and West Africa. Church potlucks are a feast celebrated and enriched by all our vast differences.