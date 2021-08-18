County outlines $16.7 million of ARPA expenditures
DALLAS — Plans to evenly distribute American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds throughout Polk Couty drew praise from the Polk County Commissioners at their meeting on Aug. 10. Greg Hansen, County Administrative Officer, laid out an initial plan to spend $16.8 million that includes regular updates as new guidelines develop. Hansen said Polk County has already received half the amount with the second half expected in May of 2022.www.polkio.com
