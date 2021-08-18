Ovenbird Bakery celebrates 10 years
INDEPENDENCE — The coronavirus pandemic, even during the lockdown, was simply no match for Katie Schaub, the longest-running restaurateur on Main Street. Actually, the Ovenbird Bakery, celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer, really isn’t regarded as a restaurant. It’s seen as the hometown hub, where the term “meet-up” always applies — some locals typically end conversations with the expression “see you at ‘the bird,’” a reference to future encounters at the bakery.www.polkio.com
