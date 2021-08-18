Lunchbreak: Chicken ‘Vesuvio’ from Teatro ZinZanni

This Salsa Verde Chicken combines delicious spices and salsa and is a quick and tasty dinner recipe. You will want to put this one on repeat!. I'm always looking for new ways to make chicken. Chicken can get a bit boring after a while so it's always fun when I can find a simple but delicious way to make it. This Salsa Verde Chicken recipe is most certainly a new favorite! The spices really are what make this recipe something special. There are no hard-to-find ingredients and you probably have these spices in your cabinet right now. If you're like me and are looking for a new chicken dinner idea, then you need to try this Salsa Verde Chicken recipe!