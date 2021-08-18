Lunchbreak: Chicken ‘Vesuvio’ from Teatro ZinZanni
Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, are on sale now from $119 – $189. Front Row VIP tickets are available at a premium price. Limited à la carte “show-only” tickets will also be available for $69. Individual tickets will be available by visiting https://zinzanni.com/chicago/ or by calling (312) 488-0900. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.wgntv.com
Comments / 0