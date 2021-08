Windthorst is off to a solid start in the 2021 volleyball season, picking up several high-profile wins to kick off the year at the Cool in Boomtown tournament in Burkburnett. With a week of play in the books, the Trojanettes own a 4-3 record as they prepare for the Lu Allen Memorial tournament this weekend in Graham. The Trojanettes opened the season last Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Wichita…