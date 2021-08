Archer City won the gold consolation bracket at the Cool in Boomtown tournament in Burkburnett this past weekend. The Lady Cats go into the second week of the season with a 4-3 record and travel to Graham for the Lu Allen Memorial Tournament this weekend. The Lady Cats opened up pool play with a tough 2-1 (15-25, 25-13, 25-15) loss to eventual tourney champion Boyd Friday morning. Senior Aspyn…