School buses to launch new year with improved features
Robert Sigrist has a thought on the modern world of the school bus in that it’s the year 2021, and we’ve figured out how to track mail packages better than kids. Well, perhaps not for much longer. By the end of this week, Apple Bus Co. plans to introduce new routes for its vehicles. This will empower a new electronic device app, a product of Transfinder Corporation, which Apple Bus has licensed for the St. Joseph School District.www.newspressnow.com
Comments / 0