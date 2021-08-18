Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The blame game

By Celebrations
The Lebanon Reporter
 7 days ago

Blame, accompanied by copious finger pointing at others is a hallmark of childish immaturity. Everybody from the last or current president, to the last or current pastor is to blame for all of our current woes. Such behavior gets us and ours off the hook. This week, an international catastrophe...

www.reporter.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: As Kabul falls, blame game overshadows context

If ever a big, breaking story demanded that the news media provide historical context and carefully avoid partisan blame, it’s the story of the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Instead, what we largely got over the past few days was the all-too-familiar genre of “winners and losers” coverage. It’s...
U.S. Politicsncadvertiser.com

Letter: Placing blame for Afghanistan

It’s a sad day for America when tens of thousands of innocents are stuck in Afghanistan trying to get out. The Kabul airport has been taken over by terrorists determined to keep people from leaving. Many evacuees have been unable to reach the airport. This whole plan was not carefully thought out. The president was on vacation as was the press secretary. Where was the vice president? No one seemed to know. They should have all been at the White House during such an event. Will these innocents get out alive? The whole world is looking at the incompetence of this administration in the handling of this crisis. The Bagram Airport, which would have been a safe place for Americans to depart, was abandoned by the U.S. weeks ago. Another mistake. What will it take to put the blame for this fiasco where it belongs?
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Column: As U.S. leaves Afghanistan, the blame game begins

For the second time in 50 years the American public is presented images of Americans desperately fleeing an “allied” country’s hostile takeover by a government opponent. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
PoliticsCoeur d'Alene Press

POLARIZED: Blame the media

In regard to Sholeh Patrick’s column regarding the causes for the polarization of America, I found a glaring lack of insight on how the American news media has played a major role in the process of fomenting tribalism in America. The news media is overwhelmingly dominated by politically left-leaning “journalists.”...
Foreign PolicyBoston Herald

Robbins: Forget Afghanistan blame game – we must restore U.S. credibility

In the spring of 1999, when the government of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic had killed tens of thousands of citizens of the former Yugoslavia and forcibly expelled hundreds of thousands more, the Western European democracies turned to America to order NATO to use its armed forces, principally those of the United States, to stop him. This might have been regarded as “Europe’s problem,” occurring on European soil. With the United Nations even more neutered than usual and their own governments either incapable of acting or politically unwilling to do so, Europe asked President Bill Clinton to put an end to what Clinton rightfully called “deliberate, systematic efforts at ethnic cleansing and genocide.”
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

Don’t Blame the Afghans

Why does the United States, arguably the world’s most successful society, expend so much blood and treasure on foreign ventures—from Cambodia and Vietnam to Afghanistan and Iraq—and fail so spectacularly? Americans search for explanations in events and personalities. Actually, there may be deeply structural reasons for these spectacular failures. The reasons can be captured in three Cs: control, culture, and compromise.
POTUSabc7ny.com

Republicans play blame game with Biden on Afghanistan

Ahead of addressing the nation on Afghanistan, President Joe Biden is facing sharp criticism from Republicans over the escalating crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban fighters rapidly seized control of the war-torn country. Though it was former President Donald Trump who brokered a peace agreement with the Taliban in 2020, setting...
PoliticsMSNBC

Blame game escalates as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan

There's an old cliché that says victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan. But as the Taliban reclaims control over Afghanistan, there are more than a few parents responsible for the ignoble end of the United States' longest war. Among the principal questions is why the Afghan...
AfghanistanPosted by
Cleveland.com

Afghan ambassador at UN: No time for blame game

UNITED NATIONS -- Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador says “there is no time for the blame game anymore.” He is urging the Security Council and secretary-general to use every means at their disposal to call for an immediate halt to violence and respect for human rights and to “prevent Afghanistan descending into a civil war and becoming a pariah state.”
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

LETTER: Blaming the unvaccinated

I am seeing what I think is a very disturbing trend in some of the letters and articles in our local paper, the tendency to blame and even vilify people who have chosen not to take one of the current COVID-19 vaccines. There seems to be no attempt to understand...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Wake up, blame Biden

Has anybody finally woken up to see what has happened to our country in just seven months?. For all you Trump-haters who voted for Biden, I hope you are enjoying our lovely southern border, gas prices skyrocketing, inflation going crazy; have you seen the homeless lately in our great city of Vancouver? Have you seen the crimes, shootings and murders going on?
Mic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Messenger: What if the Republican conspiracists are right about everything?

Looking back on that first meeting more than two years ago, it’s amazing to me how well it all worked. It was the quarterly meeting of the Mainstream Media Marxists, MMM for short. We met in the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria basement in Washington, D.C. That was James Carville’s idea. He had planted a rumor with the right-wing outrage machine that the place was a haven for Democratic sex traffickers. If a bunch of Democrats and Marxist reporters walked in there, it would just feed the conspiracy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy