The blame game

It’s a sad day for America when tens of thousands of innocents are stuck in Afghanistan trying to get out. The Kabul airport has been taken over by terrorists determined to keep people from leaving. Many evacuees have been unable to reach the airport. This whole plan was not carefully thought out. The president was on vacation as was the press secretary. Where was the vice president? No one seemed to know. They should have all been at the White House during such an event. Will these innocents get out alive? The whole world is looking at the incompetence of this administration in the handling of this crisis. The Bagram Airport, which would have been a safe place for Americans to depart, was abandoned by the U.S. weeks ago. Another mistake. What will it take to put the blame for this fiasco where it belongs?